Kendall and Kylie Jenner are reportedly ''really struggling'' without their father in their lives.

The two 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars have stopped being close to father Caitlyn Jenner - who was previously known as Bruce Jenner before undergoing gender reassignment - since the drama between Caitlyn and their mother Kris surrounding the star's memoir 'Secrets of My Life', and the family tension has reportedly ''left a big void'' in the lives of the two girls.

A source said: ''Both girls really struggle with not being close to Caitlyn. It's left a big void in their lives to not have the father they grew up with. She was a part of their lives every single day.''

Kylie has reportedly tried to ''not take sides'' during the ongoing drama as she still wants to ''have a relationship'' with Caitlyn, but insiders claim the whole ordeal has made it ''very difficult'' for her to do so.

The source said of 19-year-old lip kit mogul Kylie: ''Kylie has really made an effort not to take sides and to be supportive of Caitlyn. She really wants to have a relationship with her dad, but Caitlyn has hurt Kris tremendously and it's made it very difficult. With everyone in the family on Kris' side, it's hard on Kylie. She tries to keep it separate and doesn't want to discuss it with the rest of the family.''

Meanwhile, 21-year-old model Kendall reportedly has a ''very strained'' relationship with the 'I Am Cait' star, and the pair ''rarely speak'' to one another.

The source told E! News: ''[Their relationship is] very strained. [Kendall] rarely speaks to Caitlyn. Kendall is loyal to Kris and has very little to do with her dad. The more time that has passed, the more she feels Caitlyn has let her down with the things she has said and with her actions.''