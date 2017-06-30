Kendall and Kylie Jenner's apology over their controversial t-shirt range is not enough for the estate of the late Notorious B.I.G.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' stars recently came under fire for the $125 garments, which saw the sisters' faces printed over the top of portraits of music icons including the late Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur, Jim Morrison and Ozzy Osbourne, and although they have apologised for the blunder, the issue is ''yet to be resolved''.

In a statement issued to People magazine, the estate of the 'Juicy' rapper - who was killed in a drive-by shooting in 1997 - said: ''While we appreciate that the Jenners have made an apology and pulled the unlawful and unauthorised items, this matter has yet to be resolved.''

Previously, 21-year-old Kendall and 19-year-old Kylie had issued a joint statement on their social media accounts where they apologised profusely for the designs which they admit were ''not well thought out''.

They said: ''These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologise to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists.

''We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in any way.

''The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We will use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry.''

The decision to withdraw the garments from sale came after Notorious B.I.G.'s mother, Voletta Wallace, slammed the sisters as ''disgusting'' and accused them of ''disrespecting'' her and the family of the late rapper, whose real name was Christopher Wallace.

She wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the shirt with an X over it: ''I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this.

''The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!'' (sic)''