Kendall and Kylie Jenner have received an apology from a leasing company after they were handed an eviction notice at their New York office.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars have been issued with an apology by the company after realising it had made a mistake earlier this month.

The company initially claimed that Kendall, 22, and Kylie, 20, owed more than $57,000 in unpaid rent, but the firm has now performed a U-turn, putting the error down to a ''miscommunication''.

In a statement, the leasing firm told TMZ: ''There was a miscommunication due to a change in invoice procedures that led to this confusion.

''We apologise for any negative press the Kendall + Kylie brand has received.''

In fact, the firm insisted that, contrary to their earlier claims, the celebrity duo have been perfectly good tenants.

The statement added: ''They have always been respectful and in good standing tenants.''

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner - Kendall and Kylie's mother - recently claimed that her youngest daughter was ''born to have children''.

The curvaceous star gave birth to her daughter Stormi Webster on February 1, and Kris revealed that Kylie is a natural with her baby.

She explained: ''She's doing really, really great! The baby's happy and healthy! I think she was just born to have kids. I felt like I was the same way.

''I wanted to have a baby when I was 16 years old. I thought about how many kids I would have. So I think that some people are just ... when you know, you know.''

Despite this, Kylie has been relying on Kris to help her adjust to life with a newborn.

A source said recently: ''Kris has been spending a lot of time at Kylie's house since she came home with Stormi. Kylie has been a natural at being a mother.

''However, it has been overwhelming, and Kylie has relied on Kris during these first few days.''