Kendall and Kylie Jenner have launched their new Kendall + Kylie swimwear line.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' stars unveiled their latest beachwear range on Tuesday (18.07.17), which is exclusively available to buy on the popular e-store Revolve, and their new project comes one year after the pair teamed up with Topshop to release their debut swimwear collection.

The 19-year-old television personality and her 21-year-old sibling's 23-piece collection includes cut out bathing suits with mesh or zip detail, as well as camouflage print triangle bikinis and crop top style two pieces, which range from $58 to $165.

The duo decided to partner with Revolve to release the capsule because the retailer has ''always'' been their ''go-to'' place to shop online.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder said: ''Revolve has always been one of my go-to places to shop online, we can't wait to see our Kendall + Kylie swimwear featured on the site. Our collection for Revolve has styles for all body types.''

And Kendall has revealed her and her younger sister designed the garments to be ''sexy and fun'' for their customers.

Speaking about their latest venture to the Mail Online, the catwalk icon said: ''The bathing suit styles we designed for this collection are sexy and fun. No matter your plans this summer, you will find a style in our Kendall + Kylie Revolve collection that looks great.''

Kendall and Kylie recently revealed their mother Kris Jenner also inspired their latest fashion project .

Speaking previously, Kylie said: ''We were inspired by old school '80s bathing suits like my mom used to wear. She has the most amazing '70s and '80s swim collection. I've worn some lately, so we were really inspired by that sexy sport vibe.''

Meanwhile, Kylie is set for a busy year ahead as she has started filming her own spin-off show 'Life of Kylie', which is set to air on E! on August 6.