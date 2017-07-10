Kendall and Kylie Jenner only sold two of the controversial t-shirts which featured the late Tupac Shakur.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars recently came under fire for the $125 garments, which saw the sisters' faces printed over the top of portraits of music icons including Tupac, Notorious B.I.G.Jim Morrison and Ozzy Osbourne, and although the range has now been pulled, photographer Michael Miller is taking legal action against the sisters after accusing them of using the images without permission.

However, the Kendall + Kylie brand have insisted the copyright infringement lawsuit is ''baseless'' because they obtained the shirts with the rapper's image - which then had their own likenesses superimposed over the top - from a company that had a valid license to sell them, and admitted they only sold two of the garments before pulling the stock from sale.

The company said in a statement: ''The allegations made are completely false and the lawsuit is baseless.

''There has been no infringement or violation of anyone's rights.''

The news comes after Kendall, 21, and Kylie, 19, were threatened with legal action by the estate of Notorious B.I.G., who threatened to sue the pair if the $125 t-shirts were not removed from sale.

Following the controversy, the brunette beauties posted an apology on their social media accounts, in which they admitted the designs were ''not well thought out''.

They said: ''These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologise to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists.

''We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in any way.

''The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We will use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry.''

And after reading the apology, the estate for the 'Juicy' rapper released a statement claiming the issue was ''yet to be resolved''.

The statement read: ''While we appreciate that the Jenners have made an apology and pulled the unlawful and unauthorised items, this matter has yet to be resolved.''