Kendall and Kylie Jenner have ''different contracts'' for 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' than their half-sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.

The 'Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian' star has admitted that her and her siblings have an agreement with the production team that means they have to put ''equal'' input into their family's E! reality TV show, whereas Kendall and Kylie have their own terms and conditions.

The revelation came to light when Kim, 39, moaned about Kourtney, 40, not wanting to document her romantic relationships on the programme during last week's episode.

She said: ''All of the days that Kourtney isn't filming, Khloé and I are picking up the slack and having to share more. Because if we're not sharing our lives, then what is the show?''

One fan questioned: ''this ain't shade AT ALL but do Kendall and Kylie have different contracts now for #KUWTK? cos Kendall rarely films and Kylie isn't featured a whole lot?''

To which Khloe, 35, replied on Twitter: ''Kendall and Kylie have different contracts.

''Kourt, Kim and I have an equal contract. (sic)''

'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' launched in 2007 and originally focused on the lives of Kim, Kourtney and Khloe as Kendall, 24, and Kylie, 22, were only 11 and 10 at the time.

As they got older and their social media followings began to excel, the younger sisters were given more prominent parts in the show but they've taken a step back in recent years as they're focusing on their own careers now.

Kendall has made a name for herself in the modelling industry, while Kylie - who was named by Forbes as the youngest self-made billionaire last year and is the wealthiest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family - is busy working on her beauty empire Kylie Cosmetics.