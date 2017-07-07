Kendall and Kylie Jenner are reportedly being sued over their controversial t-shirt range by the photographer who snapped the images of the late Tupac Shakur.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars recently came under fire for the $125 garments, which saw the sisters' faces printed over the top of portraits of music icons including the late rappers Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur, plus Jim Morrison and Ozzy Osbourne, and although the range has now been pulled, photographer Michael Miller is thought to be seeking legal action.

According to TMZ.com, Michael claims the sisters used his pictures without permission, and is suing the stars for any profits they made from the garments during the short time they were on sale.

The news comes after Kendall, 21, and Kylie, 19, were threatened with legal action by the estate of Notorious B.I.G., who claimed they would sue the pair if the t-shirts were not removed from sale.

Following the controversy, the brunette beauties posted an apology on their social media accounts, in which they admitted the designs were ''not well thought out''.

They said: ''These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologise to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists.

''We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in any way.

''The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We will use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry.''

And after reading the apology, the estate for the 'Juicy' rapper released a statement claiming the issue was ''yet to be resolved''.

The statement read: ''While we appreciate that the Jenners have made an apology and pulled the unlawful and unauthorised items, this matter has yet to be resolved.''