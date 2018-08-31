Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods has been inspired by the star's daughter Stormi to start her own family.

The 20-year-old model has opened up about her best friend's six-month-old baby girl, and admitted rather than putting her off parenthood, hanging out with Kylie and her tot has made her want to be a mum herself one day.

She said: ''[Stormi] is great. She is so cute. I thought having her around would [make me nervous to have kids], but it's is actually inspiring me to have my own.

''But that's not happening anytime soon! [laughs] But [Stormi] is amazing.''

For now, Jordyn is more than happy being the cool aunt, without the sleepless nights her 21-year-old pal has been dealing with.

She added to People magazine: ''I can be the aunt that spoils her and gives her whatever she wants. A lot of my friends have kids so it is just fun.

''I am the aunt with like 20 kids and I won't have to do anything at the end of the night. I can actually get a good night's sleep!''

Last month, Jordyn heaped praise on how the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has handled motherhood, and said she has ''blossomed and matured'' since she and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their daughter into the world.

She said: ''I think just people grow and evolve every day and when you become a parent you have to keep learning and it's an experience and I have just seen her blossom and mature, so it's nice.''

Although the reality TV star has her hands full with caring for her baby and expanding her Kylie Cosmetics empire, Jordyn doesn't think their relationship has changed much because they're still strong and close.

She added: ''It's just how any relationship would be, you have experiences together.''