Brie Larson appeared in Kylie Jenner's Met Gala selfie by mistake.

The 'Room' actress was among a string of famous faces - including Diddy, Paris Jackson and Kim Kardashian West - who crammed into a picture shared by the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star at the annual fashion extravaganza on Monday (01.05.17) but she admitted she was only included as she happened to be in the same place at the same time the impromptu photo shoot was taking place.

She tweeted: I need to go to the bathroom and ended up famous.''

Kylie broke rules at the annual bash at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to take the picture.

Kylie posted the image on her Instagram account and it has already been 'liked' more than two million times by her followers.

The post confirmed the 19-year-old star had realised her ambition of taking at least one selfie at the event in New York, even though guests were explicitly asked not to post pictures on social media.

Earlier in the evening, Kylie said: ''I'll sneak a selfie, I always sneak a selfie.''

Despite this, Kylie previously admitted that her social media accounts aren't necessarily a true reflection of her real-life self.

Speaking in 2016, the reality star explained: ''I usually don't show my true personality to the world, because when you open yourself up so much, there's more room for people to say things about you.''

Kylie explained that her public image is carefully orchestrated, admitting she doesn't want to reveal her true self to her followers.

She said: ''This is where #WhoIsKylieJenner comes into play. I don't really say who Kylie Jenner is, you know what I mean?''

Kylie revealed, too, that a lot of thought goes into her Snapchat posts.

She shared: ''I always like to give people what they want to see. It's not that I necessarily [want] to post all of my cars today. It's that I know people want to see that and live their life through ours.''