Kyle Soller picked up the Best Actor gong at the Olivier Awards.

The 'Inheritance' star took home the major prize at the ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday night (07.04.19) and admitted he was incredibly proud to be part of the play which examines relationships between gay men in contemporary New York a generation after the AIDS crisis.

Following his win, Kyle - who was accompanied to the event by his actress wife Phoebe Fox - said: ''It feels like it's doing so much more than theatre, to those men that need that healing, women, people, friends, the people that were lost, family members. Joining those two generations, the people that were lost to those who survived, that came after. That's what the play is about. That's what our society should be about, joining those generations so we can move forward together.''

'Inheritance' also picked up Best New Play, whilst the Best Director accolade went to Stephen Daldry for helming the production.

Elsewhere on the night, 'Come From Away' won best new musical, best theatre choreography, best sound design as well as outstanding achievement in music.

And 'Company' was also a big winner, picking up Best Musical Revival as well as Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for Jonathan Bailey and Best Supporting Actress for Patti LuPone.

She said: ''I'm deeply moved, thank you for accepting me into your community. I love London, I love the theatre community here.''

The show's director Marianne Elliott added: ''It was our main goal was to put female stories front and centre on our stages. Celebrating female stories was not only possible but absolutely vital and the most outstanding thing about doing this show was that our audience seemed to believe that too.''

Full list of winners at the Olivier Awards:

Best new play - 'The Inheritance'

Best new musical - 'Come From Away'

Best new comedy - 'Home, I'm Darling'

Best revival - 'Summer and Smoke'

Best musical revival - 'Company'

Best director - Stephen Daldry ('The Inheritance')

Best actor - Kyle Soller ('The Inheritance')

Best actress - Patsy Ferran ('Summer and Smoke')

Best supporting actor - Chris Walley ('The Lieutenant of Inishmore')

Best supporting actress - Monica Dolan ('All About Eve')

Best actor in a musical - Kobna Holdbrook-Smith ('Tina: The Musical')

Best actress in a musical - Sharon D Clarke ('Caroline or Change')

Best supporting actor in a musical - Jonathan Bailey ('Company')

Best supporting actress in a musical - Patti LuPone ('Company')

Best entertainment and family - 'A Monster Calls'

Best set design - Bunny Christie ('Company')

Best lighting - Jon Clark ('The Inheritance')

Best new dance production - Blkdog

Best new opera - Katya Kabanova at Royal Opera House

Best costume design - Catherine Zuber ('The King and I')

Best sound design - Gareth Owen ('Come From Away')

Best theatre choreographer - Kelly Devine ('Come From Away')

Outstanding achievement in music - 'Come From Away'

Outstanding achievement in dance - Akram Khan ('Xenos')

Outstanding achievement in opera - The ensemble of Porgy and Bess at London Coliseum

Outstanding achievement in affiliate theatre - Flesh and Bone at Soho theatre

Special award - Matthew Bourne