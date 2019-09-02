Kyle Richards is ''honoured and thrilled'' to be returning to the 'Halloween' franchise.

The 50-year-old actress is set to reprise her role as Lindsey Wallace - who Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) was babysitting when Michael Myers began his killing spree in John Carpenter's original 1978 movie - in the upcoming horror flick 'Hallowee Kills' more than 40 years after the original hit the big screen.

Taking to social media over the weekend, She wrote: ''It's true I am beyond honoured and thrilled to be a part of #halloweenkills And reprising my role as Lindsey Wallace...

''I have always been so proud to have been a part of Halloween. Bringing Lindsey back is very exciting! #halloweenkills2020.''

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star's comment comes after the film series producer Malek Akkad revealed the team ''couldn't be happier'' to be welcoming her back into the fold.

He said: ''We couldn't be happier, and are so excited that Kyle is coming home to her Halloween roots.''

Fans will be excited for the future, after Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions previously announced plans for both 'Halloween Kills' - which is set for release on October 16, 2020 - and 'Halloween Ends', due on October 15, 2021.

Following the release and positive reception to 2018's 'Halloween', Curtis admitted she'd be ''happy'' to return as Strode, a role which made her Hollywood's go-to 'scream queen'.

She said: ''I would make an assumption that, if [2018's 'Halloween' director] David Gordon Green has a story to tell, that the people involved with the movie would encourage him to tell it ... I'd be happy to do it, sure.

''This was an extraordinary experience. David was a fantastic director, writer, but obviously this 2018, 40th anniversary, was Laurie's story, and obviously there are now other people's stories that would need to get told.

''But Laurie's story was told beautifully this year, and I would have no way of knowing how they would incorporate her into future.''