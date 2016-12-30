Kyle Richards doesn't allow her children to borrow her Chanel handbags.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star fears that if she lets her younger daughters - Alexia, 20, and 16-year-old Sophia, whom she has with her spouse Mauricio Umansky - wear designer items it will make people assume they own the expensive accessory.

In an interview with PeopleStyle, she explained: ''[To the] younger ones, I say I don't want you borrowing this.

''Not because I'm worried about something happening to it, but I'm worried about the message, of people thinking that this is their bag.''

The 47-year-old brunette beauty - who also has 28-year-old Farrah with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie - recalled her sister Kathy, who is Paris Hilton's mother, lending her Chanel bags to the 35-year-old 'Simple Life' star and how it gave out a bad impression.

She added: ''I remember when my niece Paris [Hilton] would take my sister Kathy's bag, and they assumed she had her own credit card and was buying all these Chanel bags herself.

''So I'm so scared of that now. And I'm like, no, no, no, you're not touching that bag. Wrong message!''

Meanwhile, Kyle has opened up about her new hairdo, how much effort it is to style and she is contemplating going back to a darker look rather than highlights.

She told the publication: ''My hair has always been really easy because it's always been one length and long.

So I would just take a paddle brush with a blow dryer, and it was easy. It's a little harder now since I cut it and I put some layers in and I lightened it.

''Now I feel like I have to have it done, which is not really my style, so I'm going to grow it back out again. I'm going to grow it back out again and probably go back to dark.''