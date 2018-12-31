Kurt Russell doesn't like explaining his movies.

The 'Christmas Chronicles' actor would rather people ''experience'' his work and then tell him about it, rather than him tease what's in store in the films.

He said: ''There's a fine line between saying too much and not enough, and I don't think I'm very good at it.

''I also make wine I don't like to tell people what they're drinking.

''I want them to experience it and tell me what they're experiencing and that's what you do when you make a movie.

''I love going to the movies and knowing nothing.''

The 67-year-old actor believes the key to doing a good job on his movies is to make his characters seem ''credible''.

He said: ''My take on acting in motion pictures has always been to try to make the character 100 per cent credible. That's it.

''You have to make it 100 per cent credible. And then after that, you do what you can as an actor to make it entertaining as well.''

The 'Hateful Eight' actor still loves acting and always takes it ''seriously'', but if he's not working, he finds it easy to switch off from the business.

He told Total Film magazine: ''When I don't work, I'm out. I'm done. But when I do work, I'm 24/7.

''There's nothing else I'd rather do. I take it seriously in the respect that I want it to be as good as possible.

''I never didn't take it seriously. As a matter of fact, one of the first things my father said to me when I went to work as a 10 year old was, 'You're getting paid a man's salary, so do a man's job.'

''That meant, to me, showing up on time, knowing your lines, being prepared to offer what you can.''