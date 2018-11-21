Kurt Russell watched Oliver Hudson act in 'The Christmas Chronicles' even though they weren't in scenes together.
Kurt Russell was supportive of Oliver Hudson in 'The Christmas Chronicles'.
The 67-year-old star - who is currently promoting the new Christmas movie in which he plays Santa Claus - said that he was very supportive of his 42-year-old stepson and watched him work even though they didn't have scenes together.
He appeared on 'This Morning' today (21.11.18) and said: ''I didn't actually get to work in scenes with him but I got to watch him work.
''It was an incredibly important part of the movie because at the end of the movie there is a very strong emotional aspect to the story that character has to pull off.
''They told me they were going to go after him, and I called him up and I said: 'Is that true? Are you gonna do this?'
''He said: 'I'm thinking about it.' Because he's putting together his own television series and I didn't know if he was going to be able to work that in or not.''
The 'Tombstone' actor and wife Goldie Hawn have a lot of kids between them - including Boston Russell, from Kurt's previous marriage to Season Hubley, Kate and Oliver Hudson, from Goldie's previous marriage to Bill Hudson, and their son, Wyatt, who they welcomed in 1986.
Kurt - who loves having a large family and raised his stepchildren as his own - said that he is excited to go to his ranch in Colorado this Christmas, to enjoy a ''picturesque'' holiday with all of his relatives.
He gushed: ''We've got six grandkids now - we have all the kids there. We go to Colorado, we go to the ranch there that we've had for a long time.
''And it's generally kind of picturesque and it's snowing, it's cold.''
'The Christmas Chronicles' is directed by Clay Kaytis and will be released on November 22 by Netflix.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...