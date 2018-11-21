Kurt Russell was supportive of Oliver Hudson in 'The Christmas Chronicles'.

The 67-year-old star - who is currently promoting the new Christmas movie in which he plays Santa Claus - said that he was very supportive of his 42-year-old stepson and watched him work even though they didn't have scenes together.

He appeared on 'This Morning' today (21.11.18) and said: ''I didn't actually get to work in scenes with him but I got to watch him work.

''It was an incredibly important part of the movie because at the end of the movie there is a very strong emotional aspect to the story that character has to pull off.

''They told me they were going to go after him, and I called him up and I said: 'Is that true? Are you gonna do this?'

''He said: 'I'm thinking about it.' Because he's putting together his own television series and I didn't know if he was going to be able to work that in or not.''

The 'Tombstone' actor and wife Goldie Hawn have a lot of kids between them - including Boston Russell, from Kurt's previous marriage to Season Hubley, Kate and Oliver Hudson, from Goldie's previous marriage to Bill Hudson, and their son, Wyatt, who they welcomed in 1986.

Kurt - who loves having a large family and raised his stepchildren as his own - said that he is excited to go to his ranch in Colorado this Christmas, to enjoy a ''picturesque'' holiday with all of his relatives.

He gushed: ''We've got six grandkids now - we have all the kids there. We go to Colorado, we go to the ranch there that we've had for a long time.

''And it's generally kind of picturesque and it's snowing, it's cold.''

'The Christmas Chronicles' is directed by Clay Kaytis and will be released on November 22 by Netflix.