Kurt Russell has slammed Hollywood for making it ''more difficult'' for actresses to do well in comparison to actors.

The 67-year-old movie icon hit out at Hollywood for its ''historical'' mistreatment of women, as he claimed that it's far easier for a male to get roles and succeed in the industry than it is for a woman.

He said: ''Historically we can look at the product that comes out of Hollywood and for the most part it is more difficult playing in that world as an actress than it is an actor. But that is probably going to change too.''

The 'Hateful Eight' star - who has been in a relationship with Goldie Hawn since 1983 - also commented on ageism in the industry, as he said male actors tend to have lucrative careers well into their old age, whereas female actresses are judged on their looks and sex appeal, and often lose out on roles when they reach a certain age.

Kurt then praised actresses - including his partner Goldie, with whom he has 32-year-old son Wyatt - for defying Hollywood's rules on ageing.

Speaking to BW magazine, the 'Tombstone' actor - who also has 38-year-old son Boston with his former spouse Season Hubley - said: ''[Goldie's] energy is incredible, she still looks great, she is in great shape and she is interested in things other than primarily what is going on in this town but every once in a while she ducks her head in and has some fun.''

But even though he's proud of his partner's age defying roles, Kurt and Goldie don't watch the films they're in, and will only watch one of their movies if they accidentally stumble across one while ''flipping around''.

Kurt said recently: ''Gee, you know, we're not real big on looking at stuff that we did.

''Every once in a while, we'll come across one of our movies on television if we're flipping around, and we'll check out something if we haven't seen it for a long time.''