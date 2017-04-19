Kurt Russell relished working with Sylvester Stallone on 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'.

The 66-year-old actor has joined a star-studded cast for the much-anticipated sequel to the 2014 hit, and Kurt has admitted he especially enjoyed starring alongside Sylvester, who plays the role of Starhawk in the new movie.

He said: ''I was just talking to Sylvester Stallone, who's one of my favourite people, and he loved doing what he did in this movie too.''

Kurt also revealed he enjoyed working with actor Michael Rooker, having previously appeared alongside him in the Western 'Tombstone'.

Kurt shared: ''It's been fun seeing Michael Rooker again. We did 'Tombstone' together, and I haven't seen Michael since then. So there were a lot of positives in this project for me.''

Earlier this week, meanwhile, director James Gunn revealed the second movie in the Marvel series will barely feature the colour purple, because he was keen to distinguish it from the first film.

James explained: ''I wanted to make the second movie have a very distinct visual look that was much different than the first movie.

''One of the first things I did was ban the use of the colour purple.

''There's purple in the movie, but there's very little purple in the movie. Because purple was by far the dominant colour in the first movie.

''This movie is more about yellow and blue and teal and orange.

''But I also really wanted to up the ante with the pulp elements.

''So we harken back a lot to 1950s/60s pulp novel colours and that look of 'Flash Gordon' - both the 1980s version and the earlier comics. Really grabbing onto this pulp feeling and bringing it alive in a bright, big, colourful way was important.''