Kurt Russell says life with Goldie Hawn is ''spectacular'', as he insists he and his partner of 35 years just live a ''normal life''.
The 67-year-old actor has been in a relationship with Goldie - with whom he has 32-year-old Wyatt - for a whopping 35 years, and has said their romance was ''destined'' to be something special, despite sometimes having ''issues'' with their family.
Speaking during an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show', Kurt - who also has 38-year-old son Boston with former wife Season Hubley - said: ''It's been spectacular and can't believe that it was destined to be. At the same time, we live a normal life and have all the same issues that other people with four kids have.''
Despite only having one child together, the couple have four children in their family, as on top of Kurt's other son, 'Overboard' star Goldie has son Oliver Hudson, 42, and daughter Kate Hudson, 39, from her marriage to Bill Hudson.
Elsewhere on the programme - which airs on Friday (02.11.18) - Kurt spoke about his upcoming role as Santa in 'The Christmas Chronicles', and said he was ''thrilled'' to be given the opportunity to play the bearded Christmas icon, because the festive season is a big deal in his family.
He said: ''I was thrilled. Christmas is huge in our family and I was excited to have the opportunity to play an iconic character. I felt a great pressure to create a real Santa Claus. The film presents a very different Santa. It was a total blast.''
Kurt had to spend four months growing a beard for his role and was worried his partner wouldn't approve after she dissed his facial hair in the past.
He added: ''It was full on and took about four months to grow. Goldie hated the look I had for 'The Hateful Eight' - actually I hated it too - but she was much better with the big Santa beard.''
