Kurt Russell ''approves'' of Kate Hudson's boyfriend.

Kate Hudson's boyfriend Danny Fujikawa has the approval of Kurt Russell, the long-term partner of Kate's mother.
The 38-year-old actress is currently dating musician Danny Fujikawa and the dark-haired hunk has been given the seal of approval by Kurt, the long-term partner of Kate's mother, Goldie Hawn.
Speaking to ET Online about Kate's new beau, the 66-year-old actor - who has dated Goldie for 34 years - said: ''He's a nice guy, Danny. Yeah, I like him. I always approve.
''He's a great guy. Yeah, he's very special actually,''
Despite this, the Hollywood legend has admitted he has never disliked any male companion the blonde-haired beauty - who has sons Ryder, 13, and Bingham, five, from two previous relationships - has fallen in love with over the years.
He continued: ''Kate brings good guys.''
Kate put on a loving display with Danny at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Snatched', her mother's comeback movie starring Amy Schumer, on Wednesday (10.05.17).
The high-profile event marked the pair's debut red carpet appearance as an item.
But the California-born star has admitted she likes to keep her love life out of the spotlight for the sake of her two children.
Speaking about her dating life, which has been a source of much intrigue for years, the Hollywood actress previously said: ''The reason I don't talk about anything like that is because I have kids.
''People ask that question as if, 'Oh yeah, it's really healthy to publicly talk about who I am or am not dating when I've got a tween.' [Ryder] can read, and he can hear. I'm not going to indulge in that kind of thing until there's someone in my life who I am introducing to my kids.''
