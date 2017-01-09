Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn enjoyed a ''date night'' at the Golden Globe awards.

The couple - who have been together for 34 years - don't often attend high-profile red carpet events, but made an exception on Sunday (08.01.17) to celebrate the 71-year-old actress' movie comeback in 'Snatched'.

Kurt said: ''It is like date night, we don't do this very often and you have to wear a tie...

''She's gone back to work after 15 years and wanted to present tonight.''

Goldie added in a joint red carpet interview with 'Extra' host Mario Lopez: ''It was sort of like that, you know.''

The Golden Globes paid tribute to the late Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds - who died a day apart last month - and the 'Private Benjamin' actress recalled working with the 'Star Wars' star on 'Shampoo' when Carrie was just a teenager.

She said: ''Carrie was a very beautiful young girl. I only really knew her really in her younger years. She was 17 when she did 'Shampoo.' She was an interesting, smart [girl], well above her years at that time.

''I got to meet her a little later on. I can't say I was a good friend of Carrie's, but this is quite a love story and it makes us think about a lot of things.''

Goldie previously opened up about her successful family life and admitted the key to being happy is to ''constantly work'' on her relationship.

She shared: ''We have our ups and downs like everybody else. You have to want to stay together, and we really want to. Therefore you work to be together.

''The ups and downs of life are there. It is not always happy. What we want to help children with is, just because you feel sad or happy or depressed doesn't mean that is who you are. We want them to know, 'I am really sad right now but I am not a sad person.' I always wanted to understand the causes of happiness. I'm a bit of a scientist I guess you could say.''

And whilst Goldie and Kurt have been together for a long time, they have no plans to marry.

She said: ''A lasting relationship isn't about marriage. It's about compatibility and communication. Intention is the key. It's also about not losing yourself in each other. Being together, two pillars holding up the house and the roof, and being different, not having to agree on everything, learning how to deal with not agreeing.''