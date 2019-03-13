Kurt Cobain's iconic hospital gown that he wore when Nirvana played Reading Festival in 1992 is up for auction.

The frontman wore the legendary garment on stage at the annual music festival for what was his last performance in the UK - before his tragic death two years later - and now the famous gown is up for sale via RR Auction currently at $19,965.

Nirvana's 1992 set at Reading Festival was one of their most memorable, because Kurt famously wore the off-white hospital gown to poke fun at the mounting rumours about his health.

The 'Come As You Are' singer even had music journalist Everett True push him on stage in a wheelchair before opening the performance with a few notes of Bette Midler's 'The Rose' and pretending to collapse.

Since Cobain's death, the hospital gown has been in the possession of a fan, who said they received it from the singer's then wife, Courtney Love, at a Seattle vigil following his suicide.

A letter accompanying the garment read: ''Late that evening, Courtney Love showed up accompanied by Kat Bjelland of Babes in Toyland with a bag of Kurt's clothes.

''She was visibly grief-stricken and proceeded to pass the clothes out while asking trivia about Kurt's life... She handed me his hospital gown from the legendary Reading Festival performance from 1992.

''She then cried on my shoulder for a while. I tried to say something reassuring about his love for her and she pushed me away, insisting that he only loved Frances... The entire incident was sad. And weird. And it blew my teenage mind.''

