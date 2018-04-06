Kurt Cobain's daughter Frances Bean Cobain has teased fans with her first original song.

The late Nirvana frontman - who tragically took his own life on April 5, 1994 aged just 27 - influenced a generation of people with his grunge rock band, and now it appears his and Courtney Love's daughter could be following in his and Hole singer mother's musical footsteps.

The 25-year-old artist-and-model shared a clip of her singing with her Instagram followers this week, as she belted out: ''I think I found you, a penny for your good thoughts. I think I found you, Jesus hangs in your place on the cross.''

Frances shows off her impressive range - both vocally and with her emotions - in the moving video.

She explained: ''I'm super restless because I can't play guitar with long nails so I'm just sitting in my room alone singing to myself.

''Not having a TV in my house is the best decision because I'm forced to occupy my time with things that feed my brain and soul instead of wasting energy on thinking about not having to think.''

She asked her followers not to steal her ''baby bean of an idea'', suggesting she could have plans for her music.

In the past, she's admitted she had found a new wave of ''motivation'' when it comes to her art.

She previously told Rolling Stone magazine: ''[I'm feeling] this motivation and ambition that I didn't have before ... The hardest part of doing anything creatively is just getting up and doing. Once I get out of bed ... I'm doing it.''