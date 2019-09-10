Kurt Cobain's daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, has curated a new official clothing collection to commemorate her late father.
Kurt Cobain's daughter has curated a new official clothing collection to commemorate her late father.
Frances Bean Cobain has worked with The End of Music - the business arm of the Nirvana frontman's estate - and Live Nation Merchandise on 'Kurt Was Here', a range of t-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies adorned with paintings, sketches and hand-written notes by the 'Lithium' singer, who died in 1994.
The collection - which is being sold in Barneys in the US, Selfridges in the UK and online at KurtCobainShop.com - features over 50 garments, in unisex styling and sizing, and the designs have not been edited or re-sized onto the pieces, instead taken directly from Kurt's original artwork.
It is unclear to what extent 27-year-old Frances - whose mother is Courtney Love - worked on the collection, aside from picking the source material, but the range was ''designed under the creative direction'' of the artist.
A Live Nation spokesperson said they felt it was the ''right time'' to share Kurt's artwork in this way in order to ''celebrate his lasting impact'' on the world.
The representative told Rolling Stone: ''We believe that the importance of art is exceedingly potent in today's social and political climate and that it is the right time to share this collection of Kurt's work with artists, collectors and fans, allowing them to experience Kurt's legacy in a new way, and collectively celebrate his lasting impact on the world.''
A portion of sales from the 'Kurt Was Here' collection will be donated to the Jed Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to suicide prevention among young adults and teenagers.
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
The death of the troubled Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain in 1994 has long been accepted...
In a new clip from the forthcoming official Kurt Cobain documentary, we discover the birth...
Kurt Cobain was trapped in a troubled homelife as a child with his parents having...
It's amazing in many ways that Nirvana's Paramount show has taken 20 years to receive...