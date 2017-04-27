Kurt Cobain's death was a ''dark, sad time'', according to Dave Grohl's mother.

Virginia Hanlon Grohl has admitted the news of the late musician - who was the lead singer in Dave's first band Nirvana - came as a huge blow to her, her 48-year-old son, as well as friends and family of the star.

Asked if the icon's death changed what it meant to be the parent of a rock star, she said: ''I think it did. It was such a dark, sad time. David came home after that so we all sort of had to regroup. We talked a lot ... We've always been able to say everything to each other. But that was a particularly sort of incredible time. It's hard to express.''

And Virginia has admitted she always knew the Foo Fighters singer songwriter would be an entertainer because of his comedic talents and ''goofy'' character.

Speaking on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' about her child, she said: ''I knew really early that he was going to be an entertainer. I have a feeling that some of you have it in your blood somewhere that you just start being goofy ... and silly and making people laugh and that's what he was.''

Dave joined Virginia during her talk with the chat show host, which saw him gush about his parent and credit his mother as being a huge support for him throughout his career and accompanying him when he goes on tour.

He gushed: ''She's been on tour more than most rock moms I know. She's perfectly comfortable on the road. I give her a laminate, play a gig and come back to the dressing room and she's having a beer with Green Day.''