According to Kunal Nayyar, he almost fainted when he met Queen Elizabeth.
The 38-year-old actor - who is married to model Neha Kapur - was invited to Buckingham Palace in 2017 to celebrate the start of UK-India Year of Culture, but he was completely overawed by the occasion.
He recalled: ''We went to London to meet the Queen, and I was playing it off as 'whatever', but I was actually very nervous inside.
''As soon as she enters, I begin to have the worst panic attack of my life. I start thinking: 'Oh, there's the Queen. I'm going to faint. Why am I going to faint? I've never fainted in my life.'''
Kunal's meeting with the Queen lasted a matter of seconds - but the actor still managed to create an awkward moment.
The 'Big Bang Theory' star - who'd never previously met the Queen - told her: ''Nice to see you again.''
Kunal also later met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who was complimentary about his wife.
He told Ellen DeGeneres: ''Princess Kate told my wife that she's beautiful. But she didn't say anything to me.''
Kunal's most-famous on-screen role was as Raj Koothrappali in 'The Big Bang Theory', which ended after 12 seasons earlier this year.
And his co-star Kaley Cuoco previously admitted she was planning on taking home one of the paintings from the set, as she ''won't know'' what she's doing without it.
The actress - who played Penny on the show - said: ''There's a piece of art in the living room set - if you're looking at the set from the audience it's to the left - it has a big doughnut and a robot ... it's been there since the pilot and I'm going to take that home.
''It's always in my view and I've been looking at it for so many years. I think I won't know what to do unless I'm looking at it, so it needs to be in my living room.''
