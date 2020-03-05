Kumail Nanjiani has teased 'The Eternals' will have a Bollywood dance scene.

The 42-year-old actor plays Kingo in the new Marvel movie and revealed that he needed ''months'' of training to prepare him for the performance.

Speaking on the 'New Hollywood' podcast, Kumail said: ''I took months of Bollywood dance classes to prepare for that.

''It's really a workout ... and you know there's like 52 dancers, and 51 of them are professional dancers, and then there's me.''

Kumail gave some context to the scene, as his character becomes a Bollywood star in the film, even though his character is an Eternal, an immortal alien race who are secretly living on Earth.

He explained: ''My character, for instance, is like 'OK we're supposed to keep a low profile, no one should know.' So I become a Bollywood movie star, that's my secret identity. We're supposed to keep quiet and I've become the biggest Bollywood movie star.''

Kumail - who hails from Pakistan - also feels that the scene had representational importance as there were a large number of Asian actors present on set.

He said: ''I was like, we went from, like, none of us, to so many in one scene!''

This wasn't the only significant moment in the blockbuster, as Haaz Sleiman revealed that everyone cried on set after a gay kiss scene.

The upcoming blockbuster will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first same-sex character, with Haaz's alter ego being in a queer relationship with Brian Tyree Henry's immortal hero Phastos.

The 43-year-old actor described the moment as ''beautiful'' and ''moving''.

Haaz said: ''It's a beautiful, very moving kiss. Everyone cried on set. For me, it's very important to show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be.''