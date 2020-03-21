Netflix has acquired Paramount comedy 'The Lovebirds'.

The movie - starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae - was originally set for a theatrical release on April 3 but after Paramount pulled the plug due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Netflix picked up the movie for its streaming platform.

Issa also executive produced the movie, was directed by Michael Showalter, from a screenplay by Aaron Abrams, Brendan Gall and Martin Gero.

It also stars 'Pitch Perfect' actress Anna Camp.

'The Lovebirds' follows a couple (Nanjiani and Rae) on the brink of a breakup, who become embroiled in a bizarre murder mystery.

'The Lovebirds' is the first studio movie pulled from a theatrical release that was placed at a non-studio streaming service.

Paramount recently pulled 'A Quiet Place II' and 'Blue Story' as Hollywood tries to cope with the coronavirus chaos.

Recently released movies, including 'Birds of Prey', 'Just Mercy', 'The Gentlemen' and 'Bloodshot', have had their theatrical run cut short and are heading to digital.