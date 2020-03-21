Netflix has acquired Paramount comedy 'The Lovebirds' after it's theatrical release was pulled due to Covid-19.
Netflix has acquired Paramount comedy 'The Lovebirds'.
The movie - starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae - was originally set for a theatrical release on April 3 but after Paramount pulled the plug due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Netflix picked up the movie for its streaming platform.
Issa also executive produced the movie, was directed by Michael Showalter, from a screenplay by Aaron Abrams, Brendan Gall and Martin Gero.
It also stars 'Pitch Perfect' actress Anna Camp.
'The Lovebirds' follows a couple (Nanjiani and Rae) on the brink of a breakup, who become embroiled in a bizarre murder mystery.
'The Lovebirds' is the first studio movie pulled from a theatrical release that was placed at a non-studio streaming service.
Paramount recently pulled 'A Quiet Place II' and 'Blue Story' as Hollywood tries to cope with the coronavirus chaos.
Recently released movies, including 'Birds of Prey', 'Just Mercy', 'The Gentlemen' and 'Bloodshot', have had their theatrical run cut short and are heading to digital.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
It may be rather long for a romantic comedy, but this film has such a...
When Kumail and Emily meet, they're instantly drawn toward one another. Emily is a student...
Lloyd is a young ninja still in high school who is trained alongside five other...
Watching this gross-out comedy, it's clear that the gifted cast and crew had a great...
After teaming up with Will Ferrell for Get Hard and Ice Cube for two Ride...
Since the loss of her mother, Doris hasn't really had much companionship. She has her...
Although it presents itself as a rude sex comedy, this movie is actually a prudish...
Vanessa and Jack are a loved up couple expecting their first child, with dreams of...
Joe Toy is struggling under the weight of his over-bearing single father Frank; his rules,...
Joe Toy is not so different from your average hormone-ravaged adolescent boy; he, like many...
Joe Toy is not so different from your average hormone-ravaged adolescent boy; he, like many...