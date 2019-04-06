Kumail Nanjiani is in talks to join Angelina Jolie in Marvel's 'The Eternals'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 41-year-old Oscar-nominee is in discussions to star alongside Angelina, 43, in the forthcoming movie, which is to be directed by Chloe Zhao.

No details have been revealed about his character.

Angelina is believed to be playing Sersi, who relishes moving amongst humans and one element of the motion picture's storyline is expected to involve a love story between characters Sersi and Ikaris, who is fuelled by cosmic energy.

Other details about the hotly-anticipated film are being kept under wraps, but it will be based on the Marvel comics by Jack Kirby in 1976.

Fictional species the Eternals are offshoots of the evolutionary process, and they were intended to be the Earth's defenders, which sees them do battle with the Deviants.

'Ruin' writers Matthew and Ryan Firpo have signed up to pen the script for the movie, and Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige will produce the picture.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Kumail has joined the cast of the upcoming comedy 'Any Person, Living or Dead', which is based on a short story from author-and-comedian Simon Rich who will adapt the script.

Jonathan Krisel is on board to direct.

The film will follow a brilliant yet reclusive scientist (Kumail) who uses a time machine he's invented to bring the greatest thinkers in human history back to present day in order to help solve the problems of today's world.

However, after finding philosopher Aristotle, playwright William Shakespeare and first American President George Washington the scientist encounters a number of issues such as language barriers, racism and their tendency to solve problems with murder.

Kumail will next star opposite Dave Bautista in the 20th Century Fox comedy 'Stuber' and will also feature in Sony's Men in 'Black: International ' and recently wrapped Paramount's 'Lovebirds' for which he serves as an executive producer.