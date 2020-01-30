Kumail Nanjiani's body transformation landed him a free premium subscription to an adult because they have been using his photo to illustrate their 'Muscular Men' category.
The 'Silicon Valley' star caused a stir last month when he shared a shirtless photo on Instagram to reveal the muscled physique he's developed for his role in 'The Eternals' and he's now revealed Pornhub has been using the picture to illustrate their 'Muscular Men' category of raunchy videos, but made sure to compensate him for doing so.
Speaking to talk show host Conan O'Brien, Kumail said: ''They gave me a 10-year free subscription to Pornhub Premium.''
And the 41-year-old star claimed the perk had given him access to a ''whole new world''.
He added: ''I will say, because people are like, 'Why do you need to pay for porn?' -- and I don't, I do not work for Pornhub, they have not paid me to say this -- you have access to a whole new world.
''Free porn is good but when you go to Premium... I could develop fetishes, crazy ones over the next 10 years and I know I'll be taken care of.''
Asked by Conan what sort of fetishes he was talking about, the actor quipped: ''If I have to explain it to you, you wouldn't understand.''
The 'Big Sick' star - who is married to writer Emily V. Gordon - also joked that, despite undergoing such a radical transformation, he doesn't feel any stronger or more powerful.
He quipped: ''These muscles are decorative.
''They don't really do anything. Emily will be like, 'Can you open this jar for me?' And I'm like, 'Probably not!' ''
Kumail recently admitted he spent a year transforming his physique for the film.
He said: The internet thought it happened overnight. The people that I know, I have been talking about it, it's been obsessively for a year.''
