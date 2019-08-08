Krysten Ritter gave birth to a baby boy last month.

The 'Jessica Jones' star and her boyfriend Adam Granduciel welcomed their first child into the world on July 29 and have named their son Bruce Julian Knight.

According to TMZ, who obtained a copy of the tot's birth certificate, the 37-year-old star gave birth at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Krysten revealed she was pregnant when she showed off her growing bump at the Oscars in February.

She later took to Instagram to confirm the couple's happy news by sharing a picture from the bash, with the caption: ''Surprise!!! #oscars (sic)''

The 'What Happens in Vegas' star - who first started dating The War On Drugs frontman in 2014 - will have some free time to spend with her baby son as Netflix cancelled 'Jessica Jones' earlier this year.

Bidding an emotional farewell to her titular character and teasing ''how proud'' she is of the final season, she previously wrote on Instagram alongside a snap with her cast mates: ''Taken a few weeks back at the table read for our SERIES FINALE. I love these people to the moon and back. It has been a dream to play Jessica alongside my amazing cast and the best crew in the business for these past 5 years. I am so grateful for every second of it. We have THE BEST fans.

''You guys mean the world to me and I appreciate you beyond words. The final season of #JessicaJones is coming later this year and I am proud of how we complete JJ's journey. I can't wait for you all to see it. Stay tuned and more to come. (sic)''