Kristoff St John's ex-wife Mia has claimed Kristoff was ''depressed'' before he died.
Kristoff St John saw visions of his late son Julian before he died.
The 'Young and Restless' actor passed away earlier this month at the age of 52, and the star's ex-wife, Mia St. John, has now claimed that Kristoff was ''depressed'' at the time of his death.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''He called me at 11 a.m. and the first thing he said was, 'Mia, thank God you answered'. He was just so depressed.
''He was drinking and just saying, like, nonsense - that he didn't want to be here anymore.''
Mia - who is a professional boxer - subsequently explained that the actor was so disorientated as he phoned her, he mistakenly thought he saw their late son Julian.
In reality, Julian took his own life in 2014 as he underwent mental health treatment at a hospital in Long Beach.
Mia recalled: ''He said, 'Julian is at the door I gotta get the door,' [He] said, 'Okay, let's talk to Julian, bring Julian in.'
''Julian came in and he said, 'Julian is gonna take me for a walk now' and I said, 'No you aren't going for a walk right now.'''
Following Julian's death, Mia and Kristoff founded the El Saber es Poder (Knowledge is Power) Foundation to battle mental illness.
And now, Mia has once again reiterated the need to invest more time and energy into understanding mental health issues.
She said: ''When Julian passed, he died of a broken heart. These mental health issues are real.
''Kristoff suffered from bipolar, our son had schizophrenia and I just felt like it was so hard for people to pay attention.''
