Kristofer Hivju has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 'Game of Thrones' star - who played Tormund Giantsbane in the HBO fantasy series - took to Instagram on Monday (16.01.20) to reveal he has been self-isolating at home as a result of COVID-19.

He wrote: ''Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. (sic)''

The 41-year-old actor went on to urge others to do their bit to help protect the ''entire community''.

He added in the lengthy post: ''There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency (sic)''

It comes after the set of 'The Witcher' season two - in which Kristofer is starring - was closed down due to coronavirus fears.

They said in a statement: ''We have made the decision, effective immediately, to pause production for two weeks during this difficult time ... this will allow everyone the time to make informed decisions about how to move forward. The coronavirus has raised challenging issues for everyone working on set on productions for Netflix. We are very grateful for all the work everyone has done to keep cast and crew safe during this pandemic.''