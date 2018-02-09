Former Playboy Playmate Kristina Shannon has accused Paul Marciano of sexual assault.

The 28-year-old model claims she met the Guess co-founder in late 2012 and he set up a test shoot for her, staging the setting to look like one which had been used by the late Anna Nicole Smith, who he had compared her to.

And Kristina - who previously dated the late Hugh Hefner along with her twin sister Karissa Shannon - claimed Marciano promised to make her the next Kate Upton.

She said: ''He specifically told me about Kate Upton and how he spotted her and made her famous. He promised me the same.''

After the shoot, the designer invited himself to the blonde beauty's apartment in order to look at the pictures together, but she alleged things then took a dark turn.

She told The Blast: ''He forced himself on me.

''[He was] caressing my breasts and grabbing my crotch and walked me over to my bed and laid me on my stomach.''

She then said they had sex, and afterwards, she continued speaking with and seeing Marciano in the hope of getting the promised Guess campaign, but it never materialised.

And Kristina claimed he often turned up to her apartment ''unannounced'' to ''hang out'' and sent her text messages asking for nude photos.

She stopped communicating with him last year.

Karissa decided to speak out after 'The Other Woman' star Kate accused the creative director of sexual misconduct.

And she admitted Marciano claimed to have slept with the 25-year-old beauty and suggested that was why she'd done well in her career.

Kristina alleged the designer boasted: ''Look where she is now.''

The former 'Girls Next Door' star admitted she ''hates'' Marciano for using her ambitions against her.

She said: ''Now that I'm talking about this, I'm getting so emotional. The whole reason my sister and I did Playboy is because we wanted to be models. He hung that over me. I hate him.''

Kate first accused the designer of sexual misconduct on Twitter last week, and she has now spoken out about her alleged ordeal at his hands.

She told Time magazine that, when she first met him in 2011, he ''forcibly'' grabbed her breasts.

She added: ''He started feeling them - playing with them actually. After I pushed him away, he said, 'I'm making sure they're real.' ''

As the meeting went on, she claimed he continued to touch her in a ''very dominating and aggressive way''.

She added: ''At one point he forcibly grabbed the back of my head so that I could not move and started kissing my face and my neck.

''I remember not wanting to say, 'Get off of me' because I didn't want to open my mouth to say anything because I didn't want him to be able to put his tongue in my mouth. I had two options: do everything I could to wiggle away and avoid his pursuit, or punch the CEO of Guess. So I decided to just wiggle away.''

Though Marciano hasn't commented on Kristina's allegations yet, he has denied Kate's claims.

He said: ''I fully support the #metoo movement. At the same time, I will not allow others to defame me and tarnish my reputation. I have pledged to Guess and its Board of Directors my full support and cooperation with a fair and impartial investigation.''