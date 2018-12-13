Former Playboy Playmates Karissa and Kristina Shannon have signed a huge deal to make porn exclusively for adult entertainment company Brazzers.
The 29-year-old twin sisters - who appeared on the UK reality show in 2012, coming fifth - were approached by the adult entertainment company with an offer to exclusively make content for them and after seeing the money on offer they signed on the dotted line following a lengthy negotiating period.
According to website The Blast, Karissa and Kristina have a shooting schedule and will be participating in a host of different X-rated acts with male and female porn performers and will appear in the same projects.
The pair - who both dated late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner - have had assurances that all the scenes will all be ''tastefully done'' and will be shot in strict accordance with the rules and regulations which relate to siblings appearing together in front of the camera.
Speaking about their Brazzers deal, the twins released a statement to The Blast which read: ''Hef' would be proud that we are reinventing ourselves just like he had done throughout his legacy! There's no doubt we are the closest twins on the planet!
''[We are excited] to finally share with everyone that we are complete monsters in the bedroom and exclusively with the best... Brazzers!''
Karissa and Kristina shot to fame when they became live-in girlfriends of late Hefner in 2008 and went on to appear in the E! reality show 'The Girls Next Door'.
The blonde beauties then went on to become centrefolds in the men's magazine before eventually moving out of the mansion in 2010 and going on to find fame in the UK on 'CBB'.
Before signing the Brazzers deal, Karissa and Kristina have been making adult content for subscribers to their Only Fans account.
The girls are also currently in the process of insuring their bootylicious butts for $1 million.
