The English Patient star will be pulling double duty on the project, tackling the female lead as Lillian and stepping behind the camera to take charge of the project, about four people who re-evaluate their approaches to love and loss while on a remote Greek island.

Kingsman: The Secret Service actor Mark Strong is in talks to portray Kristin's husband, Emmanuel, in the movie, based on the romance novel penned by Elizabeth Jane Howard in 1959.

"Sidney Pollack told me that actors are naturally good filmmakers and I want to make a film to continue my trajectory as a story teller," Kristin explains in a statement. "The Sea Change asks a question I have been trying to answer in many of my performances - what are the reasons for the thrills and difficulties of love? I want to make a film that has depth, humour and beauty."

The project is set to be pitched to distributors at the Berlin Film Festival, which kicks off in Germany on Thursday (09Feb17).