Kristin Scott Thomas enjoys making movies too much to retire.

The 'Darkest Hour' actress claimed in 2014 she was stepping away from her film career, and though she meant it at the time, she eventually realised she couldn't quit for good.

She told the Observer magazine: ''Despite saying I was retiring, it turns out I like making films. Life is about changing your mind. You don't know what's going to happen. I don't know where I'll be next year, and that's OK.''

But the 57-year-old actress admitted her career has begun to take a toll on her physically.

She said: ''When I did Electra on stage [in 2015], which was very physical, somebody asked me if I was too old, which shocked me at the time.

''But now I'm seeing the result of throwing myself on the floor every night. Maybe they were right.

''A body is only meant to last a certain number of years.''

Kristin was tempted back to movies by Sally Potter's farce 'The Party' and JOE WRIGHT's 'The Darkest Hour' and recently admitted the two projects ''sucked'' her back into her film career.

She said: ''I did not miss filmmaking. But then Sally Potter sent me a script which I loved and Joe Wright asked me to do his. So those were two invitations that couldn't be turned down. I thought, I can just do these two. And that was that - I've been sucked back in.''

The 'Only God Forgives' actress originally decided to give up making movies because she was ''bored''.

Speaking in 2014, she said: ''I just suddenly thought, I cannot cope with another film... I realised I've done the things I know how to do so many times in different languages, and I just suddenly thought, I can't do it any more. I'm bored by it. So I'm stopping.''