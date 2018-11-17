Dame Kristin Scott Thomas had to deal with her fair share of frustrations when she directed her first feature film 'The Sea Change'.
Dame Kristin Scott Thomas thinks her move into directing ''became a bit of a joke''.
The 'English Patient' actress has moved behind the camera with 'The Sea Change' - which is adapted from Elizabeth Jane Howard's novel - but she admits getting the project moving was a long and frustrating process.
She said: ''It's very, very frustrating. You have to have nerves of steel. [It took so long that it] became a bit of a joke - 'Kristin's directing this film,' ha ha. It's a life's work.''
Kristen, 58, admitted her own experience has given her a new appreciation for her Oscar-winning movie 'The English Patient', which was adapted from Michael Ondaatje's novel.
She said: ''Now I know how difficult it is to do an adaptation of a brilliant novel. The adaptation of 'The English Patient' is just so beautiful - it's like a cousin, it flows alongside the book.''
Kristen got her big break when the late pop icon Prince cast her in his 1986 directorial debut 'Under the Cherry Moon' and though she admits it was ''not a good film'', she praised the project as ''brave'' and the 'Raspberry Beret' hitmaker as ''extraordinary''.
She said: ''Prince was amazing. He's someone to miss. He was extraordinary, really extraordinary. I was thinking about how, when I made that film, it was a love story between a white girl and a black guy, and that is something that's still really difficult to do now: that was 30 years ago. No, it didn't do well. It was not a good film. Sorry!
''But it was adventurous. It was brave, it was completely its own thing.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Comedies don't get much darker than this pitch-black British movie, written and directed by Sally...
Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) appears to be just an ordinary 21-year-old girl living in East...
Given the legend that surrounds him, you might be surprised to know that Winston Churchill...
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...
Every threat of sentimentality and melodrama is averted by a seriously strong cast working from...
Mathias (Kevin Kline) is penniless and pretty down on his luck in New York despite...
Reuniting with filmmaker Philippe Claudel (I've Loved You So Long), Kristin Scott Thomas delivers yet...
A fascinating true story becomes a deeply repressed movie in the hands of writer Morgan...
At the height of his career, Charles Dickens finds himself embroiled in one of the...