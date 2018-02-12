Dame Kristin Scott Thomas is ''allergic'' to compliments.

The 57-year-old actress had her big break when the late Prince cast her in his 1986 film 'Under The Cherry Moon' and she thinks the way he showered her with praise was because of his nationality, while her ''cringing'' response was due to her own British attitude.

Kristin told The Talks: ''I never ever forget that he was the one that gave me my first job. He said, 'You've got an amazing talent.' And being American, that's what they do, isn't it? They beef you up. Me being English, we Brits, we're allergic to that. You just don't know what to do with it. I was kind of cringing when he did that, but he did it and he believed in me and he kept being a huge supporter. So I have nothing but thanks for that.''

In 2014 Kristin declared she ''cannot cope with another film'', and that she was ''bored'' by her work - prompting reports she was quitting.

But she has since continued to appear in films, including starring opposite Gary Oldman in the Oscar-nominated 'Darkest Hour'.

Now she has said of her comments: ''I was just fed up you know? Just fed up, just burnt out, basically. But I do enjoy it. I just have to be in the right place at the right time, working with the right people.''

Kristin also revealed that it was Hugh Grant who got her the part of Fiona in hit 1994 romantic comedy 'Four Weddings And A Funeral', for which she is so well remembered.

The 'Mission: Impossible' actress said: ''I made 'Bitter Moon' with Hugh Grant. It was because of 'Bitter Moon' that 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' came about because Hugh read it and sort of said, 'You should read that. There's a really good part in it for you.' So I read it and thought, 'This is a really good part for me. This is my part. I can do this better than anyone else.' That's how you should feel when you read a part. You have to believe that you'd be better at it than anybody else.''