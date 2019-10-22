Kristin Davis is set to star in Anna Elizabeth James' new thriller 'Grace'.

The 54-year-old actress will appear alongside Greer Grammer - the

daughter of Kelsey Grammer - and 'My Best Friend's Wedding' star Dermot Mulroney, whilst Kristen and Greer will also act as producers on the project.

Kristin will play a best-selling novelist who suffers from writer's block and hires the beautiful Greer as a young nanny for her twin children, with Dermot portraying her husband.

As she becomes obsessed with writing her new book new best-seller, Kristin's character becomes delusional as the lines between her writing and real life become blurred.

Shooting on the movie is due to begin in New Mexico sometime in November 2019.

Kristin will next be seen in Netflix original film 'Holiday in the Wild' which premieres on the streaming service on November 1.

One role Kristin will not be taking on is a reprisal of Charlotte York Goldenblatt in a third 'Sex and The City' movie.

The iconic series saw Kristin star alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon as four professional women living their lives in New York City and the success of the show spawned two movies.

However, plans for a third big screen outing for the ladies had to be shelved after Kim told producers that she didn't want to return as her character Samantha Jones with some reports claiming she had made a series of demands for Warner Bros. to produce her future movies which were refused.

Following the news the movie was dead, Kim, 63, denied she had made those demands and but did claim that her co-star Sarah, 54, could have been ''nicer'' during the whole ordeal, going on to suggest there was an ''issue'' between them throughout the HBO series' entire run, something with Sarah insisted was not her experience of their relationship.