'Sex and the City' star Kristin Davis to take on a lead role in new indie thriller 'Grace', which is being made by writer-and-director Anna Elizabeth James.
Kristin Davis is set to star in Anna Elizabeth James' new thriller 'Grace'.
The 54-year-old actress will appear alongside Greer Grammer - the
daughter of Kelsey Grammer - and 'My Best Friend's Wedding' star Dermot Mulroney, whilst Kristen and Greer will also act as producers on the project.
Kristin will play a best-selling novelist who suffers from writer's block and hires the beautiful Greer as a young nanny for her twin children, with Dermot portraying her husband.
As she becomes obsessed with writing her new book new best-seller, Kristin's character becomes delusional as the lines between her writing and real life become blurred.
Shooting on the movie is due to begin in New Mexico sometime in November 2019.
Kristin will next be seen in Netflix original film 'Holiday in the Wild' which premieres on the streaming service on November 1.
One role Kristin will not be taking on is a reprisal of Charlotte York Goldenblatt in a third 'Sex and The City' movie.
The iconic series saw Kristin star alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon as four professional women living their lives in New York City and the success of the show spawned two movies.
However, plans for a third big screen outing for the ladies had to be shelved after Kim told producers that she didn't want to return as her character Samantha Jones with some reports claiming she had made a series of demands for Warner Bros. to produce her future movies which were refused.
Following the news the movie was dead, Kim, 63, denied she had made those demands and but did claim that her co-star Sarah, 54, could have been ''nicer'' during the whole ordeal, going on to suggest there was an ''issue'' between them throughout the HBO series' entire run, something with Sarah insisted was not her experience of their relationship.
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
With just one character from the 2008 adventure, this film does a decent job continuing...
Sean Anderson has moved back in with his mother, after embarking on the adventure of...
Once again, Michael Patrick King packs four movies into two and a half hours, and...
Despite the everyday trials and tribulations of growing old, motherhood and balancing fulltime careers; Carrie,...
The script for this comedy is so half-baked that we begin to wonder why it...
Watch the trailer for Couples Retreat When 3 groups of friends who are all married...
Whenever you bring a popular TV series to the big screen, you always face one...
In the summer of 2003, Disney scored with its update of Freaky Friday, employing the...
It seems entirely possible that Robert Rodriguez made Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over in 3-D...
As if to make up for the ultraviolence in his "SinCity," director Robert Rodriguez bringsout...