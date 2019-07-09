Kristin Davis opened up about the ''horrifying'' racism her adopted children have experienced.

The 54-year-old actress - who adopted seven-year-old Gemma in 2011 and a son last year - confessed during a discussion about white privilege that although she ''absolutely'' cannot understand the discrimination her child faces, she ''thinks about it every day and night''.

In a Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett Smith titled 'Should White People Adopt Black Kids?' she said: ''This is what I want to say, from a white person adopting [black children]: You absolutely do not fully understand. There's no doubt. There's no way you could.

''Because you could understand that you live in white privilege as a theory and you can see things but It's one thing to be watching [racism] happening to other people and it's another thing when it's your child. And you haven't personally been through it.

''It's a big issue. It's something that I think about every day and every night. ''

The 'Sex and the City' star went on to recall the first time she heard racist remarks directed towards her daughter and was stunned by them.

She said: ''Well I was just horrified and still it's hard to put into words.

''I mean there's been so many things over the years, she's seven now but when she was a baby the first couple things that happened and she was in my arms people would say to me 'Won't se be a great basket ball player'.

''And I would just have to be like 'This is a baby' How could you say that without just being mortified?

''That was when it began and I would just hold the baby and I'd be trying to be polite but I was just like this is really deep and bad and how dare they limit my child?

''And how dare they make that assumption? And how dare they not even know and just say it so casual?''