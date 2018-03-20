'Sex And The City' star Cynthia Nixon is running for New York Governor, and her co-star Kristin Davis is campaigning hard for her to win.
Kristin Davis is supporting her 'Sex and the City' co-star Cynthia Nixon in the race for New York Governor.
The 51-year-old actress - who has never run for public office - has announced her plans to challenge Governor Andrew M. Cuomo in this year's Democratic primary.
Kristin, 53, tweeted: ''I am so proud of @CynthiaNixon , no one cares more than she does about EVERY person getting a fair change and a good education. I know that she would be an excellent Governor!
''I'm excited to support someone I have know for 20 years to be one of the most intelligent and caring people in my life! (sic)''
The pair starred as pals Charlotte and Miranda in the hit TV series from 1998 to 2004, which was set in New York City, and in the two subsequent spin-off movies.
Their co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall are yet to voice their support, but Sarah is both a New Yorker and a Democratic.
Cynthia tweeted: ''I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor. (sic)''
The star faces a tough six-month battle as Governor Cuomo already has two terms under his belt, while his father sat for three terms.
The 'Little Manhattan' star is expected to challenge Cuomo from the political left.
In a campaign video posted on social media, she said: ''We are now the most unequal state in the entire country, with both incredible wealth and extreme poverty.''
Cynthia - who has children Samantha, 21, and Charles, 15, with ex-husband Danny Mozes - is married to education activist Christine Marinoni, with whom she has a six-year-old son Max.
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
With just one character from the 2008 adventure, this film does a decent job continuing...
Sean Anderson has moved back in with his mother, after embarking on the adventure of...
Once again, Michael Patrick King packs four movies into two and a half hours, and...
Despite the everyday trials and tribulations of growing old, motherhood and balancing fulltime careers; Carrie,...
The script for this comedy is so half-baked that we begin to wonder why it...
Watch the trailer for Couples Retreat When 3 groups of friends who are all married...
Whenever you bring a popular TV series to the big screen, you always face one...
In the summer of 2003, Disney scored with its update of Freaky Friday, employing the...
It seems entirely possible that Robert Rodriguez made Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over in 3-D...
As if to make up for the ultraviolence in his "SinCity," director Robert Rodriguez bringsout...