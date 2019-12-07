Kristin Chenoweth was overwhelmed when she met her birth mother for the first time.

The 51-year-old actress and singer was adopted at birth and was so thrilled to find her ''incredible'' biological mother.

Speaking to Katie Couric for a YouTube video, she said: ''No one knows this, but when I walked in the door, she said, 'You're that girl?!' She had seen me on The Tonight Show ten years prior. Her uncle had said, 'Lynn, there's a girl on there that acts just like you.'

''She's incredible. An incredible person. And when I met her she said, 'Can you ever forgive me?' And I said, 'Forgive you? You gave me life. And my parents Junie and Jerry gave me a life. The chance at a life.' And I'm so grateful for her.''

Kristin previously admitted she ''lucky'' to be adopted.

She shared: ''I can honestly say being adopted was one of the best things to ever happen to me. It was never something that was hidden from me and it is not something I have ever been ashamed of. I recognise how fortunate I am to have parents who love and support me unconditionally. The fact that they are not my biological parents does not change the fact that they are simply, my parents. Not everyone can say that, but I count myself lucky to have a birth mother who loved me enough to know she wasn't ready to be a mom. I'm lucky that I have wonderful parents who chose me. I often say adoption is a full-circle blessing and I truly believe it. Adopted children were not abandoned, we were chosen.''