Kristin Chenoweth wants to ''learn to make the time for that special someone''.

The 49-year-old singer and actress finds it tough to make time for relationships because of her busy career but is ready to put work into a relationship.

She said: ''You know what's tricky about dating when you're a woman who does concerts, Broadway, television, I have a jewelry line? I don't just do one thing. But you've gotta make time. Relationships need to be developed like flowers need to be watered. So, as I approach this time, this next chapter, I would really like to learn. I have not been great at that part of the balance, so I would like to learn to make the time for that special someone. I even have great dates, but if you're never around, or you're on to the next city, that guy's really gotta be able to understand,'' she says. ''It takes a special guy to, like, get it, you know what I mean? And all I need them to have is a job, teeth - actually, that's it. Job and teeth ... I don't even need them to have hair. I like no hair, it's fine.''

And the Tony Award winner also wants to make time to ''heal, rejuvenate and recharge''.

She added to People magazine: ''I just work constantly, and I don't take time to heal, rejuvenate and recharge. But to be a better artist, I have to live life. But slowing down is hard for me because I feel like I have so much still I want to do.''