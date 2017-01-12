Kristin Chenoweth says she was very ''lucky'' to be adopted when she was just a few days old.
The 'Hairspray Live!' star was adopted by her parents Jerry and Junie when she was just a few days old and believes it was ''one of the best things'' that ever happened to her.
She shared: ''I can honestly say being adopted was one of the best things to ever happen to me. It was never something that was hidden from me and it is not something I have ever been ashamed of. I recognise how fortunate I am to have parents who love and support me unconditionally. The fact that they are not my biological parents does not change the fact that they are simply, my parents.
''Not everyone can say that, but I count myself lucky to have a birth mother who loved me enough to know she wasn't ready to be a mom. I'm lucky that I have wonderful parents who chose me. I often say adoption is a full-circle blessing and I truly believe it. Adopted children were not abandoned, we were chosen.''
And the 48-year-old singer and actress was particularly touched by the movie 'Lion', which follows the true story of a young man who goes a journey to find his birth town after he was adopted by an Australian couple at a young age.
Speaking about the film, Kristin added in a lengthy essay for The Huffington Post newspaper: ''As I've grown, I've watched the conversation and perceptions about adopted kids and families shift, but nothing has quite captured the truth, both the good and the ugly, of adoption like the film. It's an honest look at adoption and the not uncommon feelings surrounding identity that come up for many people.
''Without getting on a soapbox, the film stands up to some commonly held misperceptions about adoption, the stigma many families deal with and supports the often life changing impact it can have. When it comes down to it, 'Lion' is a story of love and family, and the idea that we are shaped by both our environment and our DNA.''
