Kristin Cavallari has ''worked really hard'' on her relationship.

The 'Very Cavallari' star thinks her marriage to Jay Cutler is better than it's ''ever been'' as they have ''grown up a lot''.

She said: ''We're better now than we've ever been. The evolution of our relationship is amazing. I think part of it is that we've grown up a lot and learned how to express our needs. I've always been open about the fact that our relationship takes work, but we've worked really hard. And it's just so nice to know that you have a teammate forever.''

And the 31-year-old television personality - who has Camden, five, Jaxon, four, and Saylor, two, with Jay - thinks it was the right decision for the pair to split briefly because it made things better between them in the long run.

She added: ''I needed Jay to know that I was serious about some things and I needed to go to extreme measures. Deep down, I knew in my heart things were going to get better if I broke up with him.''

Kristin initially turned down Jay when he offered to fly her out to Chicago for a date.

She told People magazine: ''My publicist called me when I was filming 'The Hills' and said Jay wanted to fly me to Chicago to take me on a date. I said no because I didn't want a boyfriend, especially one who lives in Chicago. But then a year later, I went to a Bears game with my family. We got passes to meet Jay after the game and he walked in and he was so good-looking and so sweet. We hung out a couple nights later. Then things moved pretty quickly - we got engaged after eight months!''