Kristin Cavallari is set to launch a new jewellery line.

The 30-year-old television personality has admitted she plans to start up her own accessories company, which she hopes will be set up by April this year, and will include her own ''effortless, timeless and refined'' designs.

The star took to social media to announce the news of her latest venture, with a picture of a quote, which read: ''The best is yet to come!''

And 'The Hills' alumni captioned the post: '' I've decided to launch my own jewelry line.

''I'm hoping to have my new line launched by April but stay tuned!! (sic.)''

However, Kristin - who has sons Camden, four, Jaxon, two, as well as 13-month-old daughter Saylor with her husband Jay Cutler - has kept the details of her forthcoming project close to her chest.

She explained: ''And once I can announce the name, I will let you know. I couldn't be more excited to start my own company and I really appreciate the support!!! #TheBestIsYetToCome#NewBeginnings (sic).''

This news comes after the blonde beauty - who co-founded accessories label Emerald Duv with her friend Chelsea Bulte in 2014 - announced she was quitting the company in the same post, because she felt ''restricted'' and didn't believe she could expand the company.

She continued: ''Hey guys, after a tough decision, I've decided to leave Emerald Duv. I felt as though I could never take the company where I wanted to go and felt restricted in everything I wanted to accomplish.

''And since I was solely designing the past collections at Emerald Duv, it will have a similar aesthetic: effortless, timeless, and refined. (sic).''