Kristin Cavallari would have loved to make a cameo on 'The Hills: New Beginnings'.

The 32-year-old television personality found fame starring in the original series of 'The Hills' but isn't coming back for the reboot, due to her commitment to her own show 'Very Cavallari'. However, she would jump at the chance of a return.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: ''I mean, of course! I would love to make a cameo. I can't because of 'Very Cavallari'. But, I mean, even just hearing the stories from [her former co-stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, who came by] now, they were kind of catching me up to speed on everything that's going on so yeah, I would love to be a part of it in a small way.''

Kristin previously said she wouldn't trade her experience on 'The Hills' for ''the world''.

She said: ''I wouldn't trade my experience in for the world. It got me to where I am today ... If I did watch them I would cringe! I think MTV played them a couple summers ago and my husband Jay put them on as a joke to mess with me. It was definitely cringeworthy! I know what I did! I know what happened ... I was so young. I think I've just grown up so much - thank goodness. I really do have great memories and an overall very happy, positive experience.''

And Kristin is ''really excited'' to show people the real her on her reality show, 'Very Cavallari'.

She said: ''I think 'Very Cavallari' is the first time people will get to see the real Kristin. It's every area of my life. So it's me as a wife, it's me as a best friend, and it's me as a boss, as a business woman. So the 'b***h' persona - I think I've been able to kind of channel into being the boss and owning my own company, and then you get to just see who I am with the people that I love the most. I'm really excited for people to finally see me after so many years of being in reality TV. This is the first time that I can really get behind it saying, 'This is 100 percent me.'''