Kristin Cavallari wants caffeine for Christmas this year.

The 32-year-old reality TV star has admitted she's a ''coffee snob'' and is hoping that her family splash out on a ''fancy espresso machine'' for her later this month because she wants to be able to whip up her morning fix herself every day.

Speaking to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, Kristin said: ''I'm a coffee snob and I'm ok to admit that! I love good coffee.''

But, although she likes ''fancy'' gifts, Kristin has said her favourite presents are from her children Camden, seven, Jaxon, five, and Saylor, four.

She explained: ''My kids have made me breakfast and sweet cards the past couple years and I really love those. I keep all of them so I can look back.''

Kristin and her husband Jay Cutler have decided to have a low-key Christmas at home this year because it's too stressful trying to travel with the kids.

She said: ''We are just going to stay put at our house.

''It's too hard to travel with three little kids -- Santa isn't great at that! My family will come a few days before Christmas then Jay's family a couple days after but it will just be us on Christmas Eve and Christmas.

''My dad always made homemade meatballs and sauce Christmas Eve, so I've kept that up with my family. Also, long before Elf On the Shelf, my parents had the elves come a week before Christmas and if we were good, we got a little something in our stocking, and if we were bad, we got coal. So we do that with our kids as well. Hopefully, we don't have to give out any coal this year!''