Kristin Cavallari is trying to connect with her dead brother.

The 31-year-old reality TV star broke down in tears in an upcoming episode of 'Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry' as she was told that her sibling Michael - whose body was found three miles away from his abandoned car on December 2015, with his passing later attributed to hypothermia - didn't intend to end his life when he died.

Throwing her head into her hands, the blonde beauty said: ''That just f**king kills me.''

Michael initially sparked speculation he'd committed suicide after his Honda Civic was found abandoned two weeks after he went missing at the end of 2015.

However, his body was later found at the bottom of a steep hillside on December 10, roughly two weeks after his vehicle was discovered, about 200 miles south of Salt Lake City.

Police believe Michael may have started walking towards the city to seek help after he smashed the car - but questions about what actually happened may never be answered.

Although his death has been deemed an accident, Kristin is still coming to terms with her loss and recently posted a heartfelt tribute on the second anniversary of his death.

She wrote alongside a photograph of them together as children: ''This past week has been hard- it's the 2nd anniversary of losing my brother and even though the date we go with is the 27th, for me it will always be the Saturday after thanksgiving (we will never truly know the exact date even though we have a pretty good idea).

''We lost him completely unexpectedly and it's been a rough road for me and my family. I've had some incredible signs from him though- which give me a lot of peace- including one today. We love and miss you everyday Mikey. (sic)''