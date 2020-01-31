Kristin Cavallari used to smoke marijuana ''every day'' after school.

The 33-year-old reality star was often in trouble as a teenager so was eventually sent to live with her father because her mother ''didn't really know what else to do'' with her.

Reminiscing about the past on the latest episode of 'Very Cavallari', she said: ''I moved out of Barrington to Laguna Beach to live with my dad because I was getting into a lot of trouble.

''And my mom didn't really know what else to do with me.

''I went through a phase where I would literally smoke pot every day after school and my mom would call me and be like, 'Hey, do you want to go get dinner?' And I'd be like, 'F**k, I'm so stoned!' ''

Kristin admitted she even got arrested on occasion because of her wild behaviour.

She said: ''I started getting into quite a bit of trouble when I was in eighth grade. I would sneak out a lot.

''I started drinking, smoking pot, having sex. I got arrested a couple of times.''

Kristin, her husband Jay Cutler - the father of her kids Camden, seven, Jaxon, five, and Saylor, four - and her mom Judy also looked back on old magazine clippings from her 'Laguna Beach' and 'The Hills' days and though the blonde beauty has no regrets about her ''wild'' past, she's happy to have ''evolved'' and settled down.

She said: ''My life back then was a little wild and crazy. I don't regret anything, I wouldn't change it for the world, but I'm just happy that my life evolved.

''I met Jay, we moved to the suburbs and settled down. And I don't miss that old life at all, I'm really happy that Jay kind of grounded me.''

Kristin doesn't think she and her 36-year-old spouse would have got on very well as teenagers.

She said: ''Jay and I were pretty much opposites growing up -- I was a bit of a rebel. Jay had to be extremely disciplined because he was always an athlete.

''Also, his dad was a police officer. I wouldn't have gotten into nearly as much trouble if my dad was a cop.

''We never would have been friends in high school -- Jay couldn't keep up with me! He still can't keep up with me.''