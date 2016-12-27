Kristin Cavallari has slammed her social media haters.

The former 'The Hills' star has hit out at those who send her hate on Twitter or Instagram and says they are ''coming from an insecure place''.

She told People magazine: ''People always say stuff to me on Instagram and you just have to remember that people who are going to comment [stuff like that], they're obviously coming from an insecure place.

''When you're happy with your life and everything's cool, you're not going to go and try to put someone else down. So just remember, it's not about you, it's about them, and all you have to do is block them and delete the comments.''

And the 29-year-old television personality - who has Camden, four, Jaxon, two, and Saylor, 13 months, with her husband Jay Cutler - previously admitted she is ''proud of the way'' she has raised her children.

She shared: ''I'm very comfortable with being a mom, and I'm proud of the way that we've raised our kids. I've done a few controversial things apparently, but I'm so confident in my decisions and my kids are happy and healthy, and that's all I care about.

''I'm not proud of this, but my middle child, Jaxon, has been swearing. And I'm like, 'Where does he get that? ... Oh yeah, that's me, I'm the culprit.' He's a little me. And he's tough. He's very tough, stubborn, like, he's going to get his way. That's also me.

''It's corny, but I just want them to be happy. I'm sure every parent says that, but it's true. I just want my kids to have a happy life and be comfortable in their own skin, and go out there and do whatever it is that they want.''